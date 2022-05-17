Why Vince Wilfork Strongly Believes He’s Best Nose Tackle In NFL History

NESN Logo Sign In

Vince Wilfork added a new line to his résumé Tuesday, becoming the 32nd player to be elected to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

A few hours later, the Patriots great explained why he deserves another title, too: best nose tackle of all time.

Unprompted, Wilfork passionately stated his case for why he’s one of, if not the greatest player ever to play his position.

“I believe I was probably one of the best true two-gap nose tackles that ever played the game, and I would put that against anyone,” Wilfork, who won two Super Bowls and made five Pro Bowls during his 11-year Patriots tenure, said in a conference call with reporters. “I mean, I played from left to right. I played five (technique), four, three, two, one on both sides. You don’t have any noses doing that, and when you can find one, you can let me know.

“So I’ve always regarded myself as one of the best defensive tackles and the best nose tackle to ever play the game. And people can fight me on it. People can have their opinions on it. But I’m just telling you where I stand, because I was that one guy that can go from left to right defensive end and anywhere in the middle. So I was a nightmare for offenses trying to figure out where I’m going to be, and all that credit goes to Bill Belichick.”

Wilfork credited his head coach for having the wherewithal and trust to deploy the 6-foot-2, 325-pound D-tackle all over New England’s defensive front, hunting for favorable matchups and ruining opponents’ blocking schemes.

“That’s totally Bill trusting me enough to be able to learn those positions and not only play those positions, but play them at a high level,” Wilfork explained. “You can throw anybody out there and try something, but I played those positions at a very high level, so it’s not like he was just putting me out there just because we didn’t have extra bodies or anything. No, he put me out there because he knew that I was capable of doing what I needed to do out there.