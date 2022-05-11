Will Hampus Lindholm Play In Crucial Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins will try to stave off elimination Thursday and may be getting some reinforcement back on the blue line.

Hampus Lindholm has missed Boston’s last three games after a heavy hit in Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes left him with an upper-body injury. The defenseman has been practicing and skated Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena.

It sounds like there’s optimism for a return to the lineup in a must-win Game 6 for the Bruins.

“He’s out there now. I anticipate he’ll play,” Cassidy told reporters Wednesday, per team-provided video. “Probably give you a better, more definitive answer (Thursday) morning. He should be good to go. We’ll have a decision to make in the back end. All those we’ll make (Thursday).”

With Charlie McAvoy also back in the fold after clearing COVID-19 protocol in time for Game 5, someone will be the odd man out for the Bruins.

Both Mike Reilly and Matt Grzelcyk are possibilities to sit after Grzelcyk played an undisciplined Game 5 against Carolina in the loss, while Reilly hasn’t been able to find his groove while filling in for the inured Lindholm.

It’s a must-win Game 6 for the Bruins or their season ends Thursday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m.