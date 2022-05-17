WWE Releases Statement After Two Superstars ‘Walked Out’ During Live TV Show

NESN Logo Sign In

A strange situation unfolded during Monday night’s episode of “WWE Raw,” as two popular superstars — Sasha Banks and Naomi — allegedly “walked out” during the live TV broadcast.

WWE later released a statement, which is below:

When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw.

During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract.

We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.