The Boston Red Sox found themselves in an early hole Wednesday evening, but the ever-reliable Xander Bogaerts came to the rescue.

Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta gave up a home run from the jump to Jose Altuve. However, the Red Sox quickly came back thanks to a J.D. Martinez sacrifice fly ball, before Bogaerts put Boston on top with a solo home run off Astros starter Luis Garcia.

No doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/DQ14WcBclD — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 18, 2022

Bogaerts’ fourth homer of the year traveled 358 feet. The Red Sox shortstop also collected his 16th RBI of the season.