The Boston Red Sox took a 4-3 lead over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Wednesday in an emphatic fashion.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts took the game into his own hands in the eighth inning with a 397-foot home run that cleared the Green Monster with ease.

Watch the no-doubt homer here:

X GON' GIVE YA THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/BS5jayop65 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2022

The home run was Bogaerts’ second of the season and could give the Red Sox the series win if the score holds.