Xander Bogaerts Voices Frustration After Red Sox Loss To White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts is mind-boggled about the slump the Red Sox offense is in.

Boston dropped its first game of the series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park after the starting nine, once again, struggled with runners in scoring position going 1-for-7.

With a lineup that boasts players like Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Trevor Story, it’s quite the mystery why they can’t seem to get anything going. The offense wasn’t supposed to be the problem heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but it’s been the storyline the first month-plus.

“I don’t know how it’s possible with this lineup that we’re playing like this,” Bogaerts told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“We need to score early,” Bogaerts added. “… We’re asking a little too much out of our pitchers to throw a complete game shutout. I know it’s hard to score runs but it would be really, really good if we could score first.”

The pitching, particularly the starters, have done everything they can to help the Red Sox win, but the offense has been flat and is not showing any patience at the plate.

Boston can get back in the win column Saturday when it plays the middle game against Chicago. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.