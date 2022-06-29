Aaron Judge To Red Sox? Another MLB Insider Floats Boston As Landing Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN’s Buster Olney last week stirred the pot when he mentioned the Boston Red Sox as a potential suitor for Aaron Judge should the slugger leave the New York Yankees in free agency this offseason.

On Tuesday, another MLB insider followed suit.

Jon Heyman, writing for the New York Post, listed several teams that theoretically could target Judge on the open market, calling them “the likeliest of suspects” if the Yankees ultimately are unwilling to meet the All-Star outfielder’s asking price.

Boston was the second team Heyman listed, behind the San Francisco Giants and ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and New York Mets. Heyman also included the “Field” for good measure, as you never know when a mystery team could join the mix.

This collection of franchises more or less mirrors Olney’s seven-team list, which omitted the Rangers but included the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels. So, we’re not exactly breaking new ground here, especially when you consider both MLB insiders merely performed a thought exercise, rooted in speculation and an evaluation of the current landscape rather than hard reporting.

That said, it’s interesting to see the Red Sox pop up again as a possible landing spot for Judge, who’s the frontrunner for American League MVP amid a sensational season for the Yankees.

Here’s what Heyman wrote: