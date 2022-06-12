Al Horford Explains How Celtics Guard Steph Curry, Perimeter Shooters

NESN Logo Sign In

There is growing concern around the Boston Celtics’ fanbase and media regarding the team’s ability to contain Golden State Warrior superstar Steph Curry after an explosive Game 4 performance.

Celtics center Al Horford was asked about how to defend Curry considering the Warriors were setting screens 25-45 feet down the court, pulling the big man out to the perimeter.

“You’re supporting the primary defender, who’s guarding him,” Horford told reporters in a media availability Sunday. “So Marcus (Smart), Derek (White), (Payton) Pritchard or however happens to be guarding him at that time. And just be there to support them, to make sure to give them enough time to be able to get them back squared. Easier said than done. We’re just there to really just load on them, there’s not really a specific point (to get out to).”

Based on Horford’s comments, it doesn’t sound as if they will change their strategy to defend Curry, who scored 43 points in Game 3 on Friday. Instead, they will be banking on better execution moving forward. The more prominent Splash Brother is now in the lead to take home his first NBA Finals MVP. Boston will need to perform much better on defense to change the tide.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors will be played on Monday in Chase Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET with the series tied at two apiece.