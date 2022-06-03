Al Horford Made Most Of His Long-Awaited NBA Finals Debut In Celtics’ Game 1 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics big man Al Horford made up for lost time in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Boston veteran, after more than 140 career playoff games, finally made his Finals debut Thursday night. He certainly took full advantage, scoring 26 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, as Boston stunned the Golden State Warriors to open the series.

The 15-year pro largely has been counted on as a defensive stalwart with a calming veteran presence in his second tour of duty with the Celtics. But in Game 1, he displayed the offensive prowess rarely seen since his days as an All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks.

Horford’s 26 points came on a very efficient 9-of-12 performance from the floor, where he made six of the eight 3-pointers he attempted. Horford didn’t miss a shot in the history-making fourth quarter in which Boston outscored the Warriors 40-16 to run away with the Game 1 victory.

“Just grateful for this opportunity,” Horford told reporters after the game. “It’s just going out there and playing basketball at the end of the day. That’s just what it is.”

The career night came at the perfect time for the Celtics. Boston’s offensive superstar, Jayson Tatum, had one of the worst shooting nights of his career, going 3-of-17 from the floor and making just one field goal in the final 36 minutes of the game. That Boston was able to put up 40 in the fourth without a single point from Tatum speaks to the team-wide effort, highlighted by Horford.

“We were ecstatic for him,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said after the game. “Al is the OG, man. He puts in the work. Don’t nobody deserve to be here more than him. The way that he carries himself professionally, the professionalism he comes to this game with every day, we knew it was only a matter of time for him to have a big game, and continue to have a big game.