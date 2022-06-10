Al Horford’s Family Laments Time With Sixers; ‘Philly Fans Hated Us’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Horford family always has been loyal to Boston, even when Al Horford’s first stint with the Celtics came to an end.

It was something Philadelphia 76ers fans weren’t too fond of.

Horford signed a four-year deal with Philly in 2019 after three seasons in Boston. The center was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder six months later before landing back with the Celtics at the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

No matter where Horford was, though, his family remained fans of the Celtics.

“We stayed Celtics fans when he was in Philly and when he was in OKC. We couldn’t let go,” Horford’s sister, Maria Horford, told The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “They showed us so much love, and that wasn’t something we were ready to let go of, so we just never did. And we’re back!”

Al Horford’s other sister, Anna Horford, was particularly vocal about her love for Boston (and hatred for Philadelphia) even after her brother was traded to the C’s rival. She never has been afraid to speak her mind and it was no secret the 76ers fans were not kind to their family.

“Philly fans hated us there,” Anna Horford told Weiss. “They hated us for it.”