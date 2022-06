NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics started Game 3 similar to Game 2, and their double-digit first quarter lead was highlighted by a monster dunk from Al Horford.

Horford got off to a slow start in Game 2, but the Celtics made sure to get the center rolling with a 3-pointer early. Horford then found a hole in the Golden State Warriors and finished a huge dunk to ignite TD Garden.

Horford scored seven first-quarter points in eight minutes. The center also added two assists and two rebounds.