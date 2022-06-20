Al Michaels Expresses Skepticism About Tom Brady’s FOX Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Michaels has been in the media business long enough to understand he shouldn’t take every report at face value.

The legendary play-by-play voice took said approach to news regarding Tom Brady’s unprecedented contract with FOX. The network reportedly will pay the future Hall of Fame quarterback $375 million over 10 years to be its lead NFL analyst as well as a brand ambassador.

Michaels understandably believes there’s more to Brady’s TV deal than what has been reported. That said, the iconic broadcaster has no qualms with the seven-time Super Bowl champion fetching such an expensive contract.

“The Brady deal, I don’t know whether the number is right,” Michaels told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I don’t know whether he’s a brand ambassador, whatever that’s supposed to mean. It can’t just be for doing games. It has to be other stuff. In a way, this is just the way it’s gone.

“I’ve always felt that the ruination of somebody especially if you’re on a team and the guy at the next locker is making $500,000 more than you and you’re all pissed off about that. Why? We’re all doing pretty well. Enjoy it. Especially at this point of my life, I mean, great. More power to anybody who can get whatever they get. That’s what the market will bear.”

Michaels is, indeed, doing pretty well for himself. The 77-year-old left NBC to sign a deal with Amazon that reportedly is in the same ballpark as the five-year, $75 million contract that Joe Buck inked with ESPN.