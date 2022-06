NESN Logo Sign In

Franchy Cordero got the best of Alek Manoah.

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of the series, winning 6-5 in the 10th inning.

Cordero had a four-hit night but none better than the bunt single where Manoah threw his glove to try and stop the ball.

For more, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.