Alex Cora Optimistic Red Sox’s Availability Will Improve Moving Forward

The Boston Red Sox have been without a number of players for their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, but manager Alex Cora expects that to change next time Boston makes the trek up north.

During his pregame media availability in Toronto, Cora told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe that he believed the Red Sox’s team availability would change prior to their last series in Canada in September.

“We’re still talking. We’ll see. I do believe that when we come here in September, it’s going to be different,” Cora said. “… I do believe for September, it’s going to change from our end will change. We’ll leave it at that. I bet you $1 it’s going to change.”

Boston currently has seven players on the injured list, including Kiké Hernández, Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock, who all started the season on the active roster. The Red Sox also currently have two players on the restricted list — Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran — due to their vaccination status.

The Red Sox will look to pick up a win before they leave Toronto on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, with full coverage of the game live on NESN.