Alex Cora Praises Improved Play Of Red Sox Bullpen Amid Hot Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have had no shortage of hero’s throughout their recent hot stretch.

Nick Pivetta has turned into the club’s ace following a string of injuries, pitching the best baseball of his career. Jarren Duran has come on strong to fill in for the injured Kiké Hernández. Rafael Devers is an American League MVP candidate.

Those individual players have grabbed the headlines, but it can be argued the Red Sox bullpen as a whole are most deserving of praise, just ask manager Alex Cora.

“We made a decision with Tanner (Houck), and I think obviously what John (Schreiber) has done for us since he got here, I’ve started to find a structure,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… (Jake) Diekman is throwing the ball better. (Ryan) Brasier, he’s throwing the ball a lot better. You know, (Austin) Davis and (Matt) Strahm, we know what they can do.”

The Red Sox manager called back to how his mindset has changed regarding individual roles.

“We feel a lot better than earlier in the season. You can mix and match, you can take chances, try and maneuver the lineups… I love structure. I love it… In between the lines is not impossible. I think the challenge is mentally and physically, facing the best of the best every night is almost impossible.

“It feels like with the call ups, the guys got here and start throwing the ball well and now we’re in a good spot.”