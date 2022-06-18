Alex Cora Reveals Tea Recipe Given To Christian Arroyo For COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

Just call him Dr. Alex Cora.

The Boston Red Sox manager has a recipe for tea that when someone gets COVID-19 on the team Cora sends it right over to them.

Christian Arroyo, who’s dealing with COVID, was the latest person to receive it.

“There’s a recipe the Coras have for COVID,” Cora told reporters prior to the Red Sox’s 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, per MassLive. “Some tea, whatever. I had to drink that like three times a day.”

Cora had the coronavirus earlier this season that forced him to miss Boston’s road trip to Toronto when the Red Sox faced the Blue Jays.

So, what exactly is this recipe?

“It’s a good mix of like honey, ginger, onion, pineapple,” Cora said. “It sounds bad but it’s really good, actually.