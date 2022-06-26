Alex Verdugo’s Performance Vs. Guardians Proof Of New Hitting Approach

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox captured their seventh win in a row with their 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Progressive Field.

The game encapsulated the Red Sox change in approach, with a season-high 11 walks drawn. One of the key contributors in the effort was left fielder Alex Verdugo, who has been red hot as of late. Red Sox manager Alex Cora made a bold proclamation about his performance on Sunday.

“Today was his best game,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I mean, two singles and three walks, that’s hard to do. Against the lefties it was good, all around it was a good baseball game.”

Verdugo’s ability to get on base five times and keep the line moving highlights the team’s new philosophy. They have made a concerted effort to increase their plate discipline and wear down opposing pitchers. Cora has been mentioning applying pressure on the other team frequently in recent days. Being patient at the plate and aggressive on bases has strongly aided that pursuit.

Gone are the days of chasing pitches far outside the zone and being the last team in Major League Baseball to record a steal this season. The way Verdugo played against the Guardians was a tutorial on how to play within Cora’s vision of this team.