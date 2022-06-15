Analyst Calls Patriots Best Fit For Explosive Wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

Could polarizing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finally be joining forces with Bill Belichick and the Patriots?

The rumors have been swirling for years and Beckham Jr. certainly added fuel to the fire with his comments about being “very” close to signing with New England last season.

The 29-year-old wideout is currently sitting in free agency as he rehabs a torn ACL. While he’s been patient to sign, one analyst thinks New England would be the best landing spot.

“If no one else is going to say it, I’ll say it: Send him to New England, ‘The Land of Misfit Toys’ of wide receivers,” NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt said on “Good Morning, Football!” on Monday.

Brandt cited some of the instances where the Patriots went after marquee receivers in the Belichick era, using Randy Moss, Chad Johnson, Brandin Cooks and Mohamed Sanu — who’s name arguably does not fit in with the rest — as examples.

“Are the Patriots going to just sit by and be like, ‘You know what, oh well. I guess the Bills own the AFC East,’ ” Brandt asked. ” ‘We’ll just sit here and hope for a wild card. Oh, I guess the Dolphins just going to come and blow everybody’s doors off because ‘Good Morning, Football!’ talks about them every morning, noon, and night.’ No! The Patriots are going to arm up. Go get this guy. He would explode. Go give him to Mac Jones. Go take this thing.”

While Brandt made his case for the Patriots, Tom Pelissero picked the Los Angeles Rams, Darius Butler chose the Indianapolis Colts and Will Selva selected the Green Bay Packers in the segment.