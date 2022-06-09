Anna Horford Defends Celtics Fans Against Backlash Over Game 3 Chants

NESN Logo Sign In

Many members of the Golden State Warriors have had issues with the Celtics fanbase since the NBA Finals switched to Boston.

Most of the problems the Warriors have come from the chants, some of which were profane, directed at longtime agitator Draymond Green during Game 3 of the finals. Following that contest, both coach Steve Kerr and star Klay Thompson criticized the Celtics fans in attendance. Even a Celtics legend disagreed with the expletive chants hurled at Green.

But while Celtics fans have come under fire for how they reacted toward Green, Anna Horford, the sister of veteran forward Al Horford, has the fanbase’s back.

Anna Horford went to social media on Thursday to defend Celtics fans, and noted that Boston’s crowd isn’t much different compared to those around the league.

“People try so hard to villainize Boston’s fanbase when the behavior from our fans is pretty much on par with just about every other team in the NBA,” Anna Horford tweeted. “Passion is everywhere. Vulgarity is everywhere. Like it or not, it’s part of the game — always has been.”

Anna Horford does have some experiences with other fans, especially since her brother has spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder during his 15-year NBA career.

Eyes will certainly be on Celtics fans to see how they behave for Game 4, which takes place Friday at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.