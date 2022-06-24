As Tigers Flounder, These Four Trade Targets Should Interest Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tigers ship continues to sink, and heading into the trade deadline on Aug. 2, Detroit could be considered sellers in the market, and the Red Sox should keep a close eye on who’s available.

As Boston has found momentum in June, the Tigers have fallen further down in the American League Central standings and are just a half game up over the Kansas City Royals for last place in the division.

Detroit has a bottom five run differential (-100) and have the league’s worst road record (8-21), but the team is not lacking talent. Javier Baez stands out as one of the Tigers’ best batters, but for the Red Sox, there are players who Boston can realistically target in a trade to help bolster the roster to get the team where it wants to go. Here are four possible names worth considering:

Robbie Grossman

Grossman is a switch-hitting outfielder whose contract expires at the end of the year. The 32-year-old has primarily played the corner outfield for the Tigers, but has a history in center field as well, showing his versatility. Through 54 games, Grossman is batting .204/.272/.584 along with two home runs.

Depth in the outfield will be key going into the second-half of the season as Kiké Hernández continues to work his way back from injury. While Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder have filled in well, it would not be a detriment to add more depth before it’s needed.

Michael Fulmer

Fulmer will also be a free agent next season, but the right-handed reliver may be a bit pricey — for good reason. The 29-year-old is 2-2 on the year and has struck out 26 batters through 25 innings (25 games) with a 2.16 ERA. Opponents are batting .140/.209/.452 against Fulmer, and he has recorded one save on the year.

Reliever is a position of need for the Red Sox. While pitchers like Michael Wacha, Nick Pivetta and Nathan Eovaldi have the ability to pitch a complete game, they will be needed in the most critical situations and having as many effective relief pitchers as possible can help balance the team out and not provide any added stress come postseason time.