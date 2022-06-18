Astros’ Alex Bregman Has Hilarious Addition To Baseball Reference Page

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been a lot of disrespect surrounding Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout’s fantasy football league, but the most disrespectful thing to come from the league is that no one knew Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman actually won the thing… until now.

As of June 17, 2022, Baseball Reference officially recognizes Alex Bregman as the winner of Mike Trout’s fantasy football league. We’re not kidding.

All of the talk surrounding the league has stemmed from a now-infamous incident between Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, where Pham slapped Pederson for alleged fantasy football misconduct.

The stories to stem from that incident have been just as intriguing. From the alleged $10,000 buy in, to Trout’s resignation as commissioner, the league has become the talk of the town. We’re all just happy Bregman has gotten his just due.