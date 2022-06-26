Avalanche Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Online, On TV

The Avs are one win away from glory

For the second time in the last three days, the Stanley Cup will be in the building.

The Avalanche squandered a chance to claim hockey’s most coveted prize Friday night on home ice. A 3-2 Tampa Bay Lightning victory forced a Game 6 back at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Should Colorado come out on top in Central Florida, it will mark the organization’s third Stanley Cup since it relocated to Denver in 1995. But if the two-time defending champions emerge victorious, the sides will meet for a winner-take-all Game 7 at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

Here’s all of the viewing information for Sunday’s Avs-Lightning game:

When: Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

