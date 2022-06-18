Ayesha Curry Turning Trash Talk From Celtics Fans Into Good Cause

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans weren’t afraid to go at the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but Ayesha Curry is ending the feud on a good note.

While fans went at Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in a more explicit way, Steph Curry received a unique form of trash talk. It started when a local Boston restaurant wrote “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” on their outdoor chalkboard. Steph responded by wearing a shirt in his Game 5 postgame news conference that said, “Ayesha Curry Can Cook.” Celtics fans then made shirts of their own that said, “Ayesha Curry Still Can’t Cook.”

Ayesha, Steph’s wife and subject of the ongoing trash talk, has launched a line of “Ayesha Curry Can Cook” shirts through her brand Sweet July.

The shirts are selling for $28 apiece, and Ayesha announced all proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry — an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger.

The Warriors came away with an NBA championship, and the Celtics left disappointed in a missed opportunity, but everyone can agree on letting bygones be bygones in supporting a great cause.