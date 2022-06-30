Best Sights, Sounds From Avalanche Stanley Cup Parade In Denver

NESN Logo Sign In

The Colorado Avalanche brought the Stanley Cup back to Denver after 21 years and took to the streets to celebrate accordingly Thursday. The Tampa Bay Lightning aimed to three-peat the Cup but fell short to the Avs in the six-game series.

The Avalanche posted some of the best moments of the day on Twitter, whose bio reads, “You can find us here, on the ice, in your hearts, and hoisting the Stanley Cup.”

The celebrations included some awesome tunes and a huge crowd. Besides that, UMass Amherst alum Cale Makar pointed to Devon Toews as the crowd chanted, “MVP,” J.T. Compher took a police bike out for a spin and more.

Check out some of the sights and sounds from the festivities:

Coincidence that Blink 182 Day falls on celebration day.



We think not!#FoundAWay #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/d765mj8ofD — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 30, 2022

Everyone chants MVP and Cale immediately points to Devon. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/guoKrDse8D — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 30, 2022

Now that’s how you celebrate a Stanley Cup win. Between all the partying and funny moments, it was sure a day to remember for Avs fans in downtown Denver.