Watch Bill Belichick Line Up At Center During Patriots Minicamp Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick was all over the field Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Patriots head coach was his usual active, animated self during New England’s voluntary OTAs the last two weeks — to the delight of his players. “It’s the same intensity,” Devin McCourty said after one practice; “Ain’t nothing changed but his age,” Malcolm Butler said a week later.

Well, Belichick was no less involved during Day 1 of mandatory Patriots minicamp.

At one point, Belichick demonstrated blocking in pass protection by picking up defensive lineman Henry Anderson during a drill. Later, he dropped in coverage against running backs in passing drills.

Perhaps most amusingly, Belichick spent some time lining up at center and hiking the ball to quarterback Mac Jones. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston provided video evidence.

One sign of Belichick?s involvement offensively. Served as a center for Mac Jones during one period. (You may catch some commentary here from one @McKennAnalysis.) pic.twitter.com/UUjFZNfJSC — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 7, 2022

Belichick has been highly engaged in all Patriots practices open to the media, showing his passion for coaching hasn’t gone anywhere. He also has contributed in all three phases, from coaching rookies up on punt returns to communicating plays to Jones to closely monitoring the defense.