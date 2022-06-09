Bill Belichick Spent Basically All Of Patriots Practice Talking With This Visitor

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick, fully engaged in spring practices to the point of lining up at center, barely paid attention to Wednesday’s minicamp practice. In fact, the Patriots head coach spent the vast majority of the session talking with a mysterious visitor on the sidelines.

It wasn’t Robert or Jonathan Kraft, both of whom stood on the opposite sideline for most of the practice. It wasn’t rock star Jon Bon Jovi, a friend of Belichick who chopped it up with New England brass in front of a group of Patriots Foundation visitors. And it wasn’t seemingly retired running backs coach Ivan Fears, who’s been hanging around OTAs and minicamp practices and again was on hand Wednesday, sitting alone on a media cart located roughly 20 feet from Belichick.

Nope, it wasn’t any of those people. It was, of course, Utah State defensive coordinator/safeties coach Ephraim Banda.

Who else would it be?

Wednesday’s practice started normally enough. Belichick, who wore a green Celtics hat all afternoon and later went to Game 3 of the NBA Finals, said, “Go Celtics,” before largely dismissing the rest of his pre-practice questions from reporters. The 70-year-old, constantly twirling his whistle, checked in on various position groups early in the session. He spent some time talking with apparent quarterbacks coach Joe Judge while focusing on Mac Jones and the passing offense.

But after that, Belichick made his way to the sideline, around the 50-yard line, and greeted Banda. The two then talked about who-knows-what (probably football) for well over an hour. (Practice last around two hours.)

As the Patriots kicking team ran through punt return/coverage drills, Belichick and Banda kinda-sorta watched while animatedly talking, arm and hand gestures likely driving home points about football. The same was true during kickoff drills, additional positional drills and competitive team drills, which saw Jones and the offense have another mostly impressive day against New England’s defense. A couple of rousing, deep passing plays were completed mere feet away from Belichick and Banda, who on multiple occasions had to get out of the way of players toe-tipping down the sideline.