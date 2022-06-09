Bill Walton Took T To NBA Finals Game 3, Mingled With Celtics Fans On Subway

The Basketball Hall of Fame center admired the new Orange Line cars

by

Watch your head, Bill Walton.

Walton, the towering NBA legend who served a brief stint and won a championship with the Boston Celtics in the 1980s, was back in town Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Always a man of the people, Walton didn’t travel to TD Garden in a chauffeured car, but instead rode with fans and commuters on the T.

During his trip, Walton noticed and admired the new subway cars on the Orange Line, half-lamenting “they don’t rock anymore” when he pounded the ceiling.

Walton got his money’s worth from the $4.80 round trip, as he witnessed the Celtics emerge victorious to take a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-seven series.

Game 4 between the Celtics and Warriors is scheduled for Friday, with tip-off set for 9 p.m. ET.

NESN 360 cta
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Previous Article

How Celtics Have Used Offense To Slow Down Steph Curry In NBA Finals
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Next Article

Did Marcus Smart Channel Inner ‘Ninja Turtles’ Villain With Game 3 Postgame Outfit?

Picked For You

Related