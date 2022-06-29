Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Predicted Walk-Off Hit Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes you just know when something good is coming your way. Such was the case for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays first baseman played hero in Toronto’s 6-5 win over the Red Sox at Rogers Centre with a walk-off single in the ninth inning. This marked the first time Boston has failed to win a series since splitting with the Cincinnati Reds on May 31 and June 1.

Before Guerrero even stepped to the plate, he knew exactly what was going to happen.

“I told (manager) Charlie (Montoyo) before my at-bat, ‘The game is over,'” Guerrero told reporters, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Montoyo confirmed as much.

“He was telling me that he was going to end the game,” Montoyo said. “I like when he does that, because when you do that as a player, you’re psyching yourself up. He’s good at that. He knew that if he got a chance to hit, this game was going to end. He already had that mindset going in.”