Bobby Orr Congratulates Cale Makar As Avalanche Star Joins Record Books

Longtime Boston Bruins defenseman and Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr welcomed Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar to an exclusive club.

Makar, after the Avalanche bested the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night, became the youngest defenseman to win the Conn Smythe Trophy since Orr did so 52 years ago, according to a release from the league. Makar also became just the third player in NHL history to win both the Conn Smythe and Norris Trophy in the same season, joining Orr’s 1970 campaign and the 2002 season of Nicklas Lindstrom.

Makar now is the 11th different blueliner to be named the playoff MVP with Orr having done so in both 1970 and 1972.

It prompted a well-deserved congratulations from Orr on Monday morning.

“Congratulations @Cmakar8 for a wonderful season! I couldn’t be happier for you and all your teammates,” Orr tweeted.

Makar finished with 29 points on eight goals and 21 assists during Colorado’s 20 playoff game. Makar, a UMass product, was the favorite to win the Conn Smythe before the best-of-seven series started.