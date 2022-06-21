Brad Stevens Offers Positive Injury Updates Regarding Celtics Stars

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics felt the fatigue of an extensive season, with injuries plaguing key contributors like Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and others throughout their run to the NBA Finals.

Williams consistently was deemed questionable on Boston’s injury report, as head coach Ime Udoka explained the young center would be day-to-day with knee soreness.

Smart dealt with a myriad of lower-body injuries, including an ankle sprain which kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

And then there was Tatum’s shoulder, which never kept him out of the lineup but appeared to hinder him in Boston’s postseason stretch.

Fortunately the Celtics, who had their season ended in a Game 6 loss to the Golden State Warriors last week, it doesn’t appear any players will need offseason surgery.

“Nothing that I anticipate. Those guys will just need some rest and they should be good to go,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told reporters Tuesday, per NBC Sports Boston. “And obviously they played anyway.”

Williams had surgery on a torn meniscus in March, just before the NBA playoffs started. He missed two first-round games against the Brooklyn Nets and did not play in the final four games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams ended up playing in each of Boston’s final 10 games including the Eastern Conference finals and the NBA Finals.