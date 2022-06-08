Bruins Add Depth By Signing German Defenseman To Entry-Level Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

A day after relieving Bruce Cassidy from his head coaching duties, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made a move of another kind on Tuesday.

In a team-provided press release, Sweeney announced the Bruins signed defenseman Kai Wissmann to a one-year, entry-level deal that carries a $825,000 cap hit.

The 25-year-old played the 2021-2022 season with Eisbären Berlin in the German Ice Hockey Federation, where he accumulated four goals and 16 assists for 20 points to go along with a plus-31 rating in 55 games. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Wissman, who is a native of Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, also suited up in the 2022 World Championships for his country, tallying two goals and five assists in eight games.

Wissman’s sturdy frame gives the Bruins more size on the back end while he can serve as an additional depth piece as well. Wissman’s salary also makes it a low-risk move for the Bruins, as they look to stabilize their defensive unit.

Wissman may be needed early on with defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk expected to not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season, as they recover from offseason surgeries to repair injuries.