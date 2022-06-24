Bruins, Boston Pride Hockey Host ‘Life Changing’ Event For Pride Month

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — “Hockey is for everyone.” Those words have become a rallying cry for many over recent years, as inclusivity and awareness have been at the forefront of the Boston Bruins’ and hockey world’s collective mind over recent years.

The Boston Bruins and Boston Pride Hockey put on an event Thursday that represented the phrase “hockey is for everyone” as well as any event could, with their 2nd annual Boston Pride Hockey scrimmage at Warrior Ice Arena.

There was no score kept, but the players got some valuable coaching out of former Boston Bruins goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Andre Raycroft and the PHF’s Boston Pride President and Olympic gold medalist Colleen Coyne. Rask even inserted himself in the lineup on a few occasions.

?In this day and age, (inclusion) could not be more important. I?m so happy to be here,? Rask said following the game. ?If you put your mind to it, anyone can do anything.?

Coyne was appreciative of the event.

“What we’re trying to do is build something that is free and easy,” Coyne said. “Obviously (Boston Pride Hockey) is destined to be life changing for so many kids, because I think, when I was a little girl growing up there weren’t a lot of girls playing. I imagine for the LGBTQ+ youth, it’s so rewarding to have this happen in their sport.”

Boston Pride Hockey is described as a New England non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ players and allies to learn, enjoy, and compete in the sport of hockey.’ Their event, with the help of the Bruins, was a perfect example of how hockey can indeed be for everyone.