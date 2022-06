NESN Logo Sign In

Before the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels for their series starting Monday night, the Angels were on-track to snap their 10-game losing streak vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

Both teams went back-and-forth, with Los Angeles leading in the ninth inning, until Bryson Stott came through with a 3-run walk-off home run to secure the win for Philadelphia.

