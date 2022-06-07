Cam Newton Gets Candid In Complaining About His Situation With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton didn’t make many excuses (like, zero, really), during his time with the Patriots, but the vivacious quarterback has changed his tune since leaving New England.

Upon his release from the Patriots last August, Newton published a lengthy video in which he discussed his New England exit and kinda-sorta criticized the Patriots for choosing then-rookie Mac Jones over him. However, Newton largely has stayed silent on the Patriots since re-joining the Panthers midway through last season.

Still a free agent with NFL training camps a little over a month away, Newton recently opened up on his year-plus run with New England and Carolina, using colorful language to describe both situations.

“This ain’t no remorse,” Newton said during the latest “The Pivot Podcast” episode, as transcribed by Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire. “This ain’t no ‘I want somebody to feel sorry for me.’ This is me acknowledging that I understand I’ll own up jumping up in some (expletive) up situations.”

Newton joined the Patriots late in the 2020 offseason, signing with New England just a few weeks before the start of training camp. In addition to the pressures of replacing Tom Brady, the veteran quarterback also had to endure a crash course in the notoriously complicated Patriots offense and navigate the NFL’s COVID-19 restrictions. He eventually put forth a forgettable campaign, leading New England to a 7-9 record and missing the playoffs.

“I was still learning the offense seven to eight weeks into the season,” Newton said. “I’m learning systems mentally. As a quarterback — it’s not just, ‘Can you catch?’ … You can disguise that. As a quarterback — you have to look the part, act the part and be the part.

“So there was countless hours with (quarterbacks coach) Jedd Fisch. There was was countless hours with (offensive coordinator) Josh McDaniels. There was countless hours with so many different people trying to teach me certain things, and it was just brain overload. So there was times I was going to the line and I’m still thinking. I’m thinking about the annunciation of the play. I’m thinking about forgettin’ my motions. I’m thinking about my sight adjust. I’m thinking about certain things. So that’s the (expletive) up situation.