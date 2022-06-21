Camille Kostek Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Announcing NFL Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in less than four years, Rob Gronkowski has decided to retire from the NFL.

While many assumed Gronkowski would return for another go-around in Tampa Bay once Tom Brady elected to unretire, the future Hall of Famer on Tuesday used social media to inform the masses that he’s stepping away from football. Gronk’s retirement post instantly elicited widespread reaction, including comments from Brady and longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek.

“Dream chasers (heart emojis). I’m always proud of you. Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you! Ily,” Kostek wrote in the comment section.

The uncertainty surrounding Gronk’s future had been one of the more popular NFL talking points ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell in the NFC divisional round of the 2022 playoffs. Kostek back in mid-February said she “would love” to see the four-time Super Bowl champion keep playing.

And despite what Gronk stated in Tuesday’s announcement, Kostek might get her wish. Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he could see the 33-year-old considering another NFL comeback if Brady gives him a buzz during the upcoming season or even the 2023 campaign.