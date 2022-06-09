Celtics’ Al Horford Describes Challenges Of Defending Steph Curry

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Al Horford has been dealt the tall task of guarding Steph Curry throughout the series when he gets switched onto him, and even the Boston Celtics center admits it’s a challenge.

Curry continues to shine for the Warriors by hitting big shot after big shot. Some of those shots have come at the expense of Horford, as Golden State has sought to exploit more favorable matchups. Curry scored 31 points on 6-for-11 shooting from downtown in Game 3’s loss, but Horford isn’t one to back down from the matchup.

“It’s definitely very challenging,” Horford told reporters. “I have to just continue to learn, and look at it on film and see how I can be better. Just to give more support to Marcus (Smart), Derrick (White), guys who have to guard him up there and that was tough. I thought I was there (on the four-point play) — just a very, very tough shot, made it. For me, I just have to be better, and I look forward to Friday.”

Horford’s foul on Curry in the third quarter was upgraded from a common foul to a flagrant one, and the sequence started what would become a seven-point possession for the Warriors. The upgrade to a flagrant was a questionable decision, but lead referee Scott Foster ruled Horford did not give Curry enough room to land on his feet after shooting.

“It happens, I understand,” Horford said. “It’s an emphasis — trying to protect the shooters. I understand that, and I felt like it was a good contest, but maybe I didn’t let him land. It’s something that’s hard. When you have a guy running that fast and you’re trying to contest, things happen. I’m glad he’s fine, but yeah, it was a fair call.”

Boston now holds a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4 as the Celtics hope to repeat their performance Wednesday to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.