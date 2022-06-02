Celtics’ Al Horford Recalls Learning About Trade Back To Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Last year, Al Horford was the veteran presence on an NBA team going through a very slow rebuild.

Now, the 35-year-old forward is set to play in the Finals for the first time in his 15-year career.

Following a disappointing 67-game run with the Philadelphia 76ers, Horford was traded to the lowly Thunder in December of 2020. But after only six months in Oklahoma City, the five-time All-Star was dealt to the Boston Celtics, with whom he played three seasons before taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

It was a trade that fulfilled the desires of Horford, who on Wednesday recalled the moment he found out he was returning to the C’s.

“Excitement for me, but then after that, I kind of got off of it because I didn’t want to think too much about it,” Horford told reporters at NBA Finals Media Day, per a clip shared by the league. “I was just like, I’m going to continue to work, do what I do. And then when I got the call from Brad (Stevens), it was really, really exciting. I remember I was driving home with my family from visiting my mom in Atlanta and we got the call and were just all screaming in the car. I was really, really excited. Really, really grateful and right away we’re just making plans about getting back to Boston, doing the physical, doing all the stuff. So, it was a really happy time for our family at that time. Especially for me, because it’s where I wanted to be.”

It appears Horford will be able to stay in the place he wants to be for at least one more season, as the Celtics reportedly plan to keep him in the fold regardless of how his 2022-23 salary is impacted by the Finals.