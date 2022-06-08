Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum Confused By This Popular NBA Debate

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum took a big step forward in his fifth season with the Celtics, which signaled the start of a debate reserved for the league’s better players.

NBA fans and media members alike started to argue whether or not Tatum is a legitimate “superstar” as he put together the first All-NBA first-team campaign of his young career. Some, like Nick Wright, might argue Tatum isn’t of superstar status, but there surely is a slew of Boston fans who would argue otherwise.

Tatum himself seemingly doesn’t have a take on the matter. The three-time All-Star is more concerned about why people spend so much time and energy debating his place on the NBA’s hierarchy.

“A lot of people want to debate,” Tatum told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN. “I guess you just commented about the superstar, whatever that means, right? I’ve seen there’s a huge debate: Is he a superstar or is he not? I want to know where that came from. Did I tweet that? Did I ever say I’m a superstar, I’m on the verge? That never came from me.

“It’s been a big deal this last year and a half or two years. I see it all the time. There’s always been a question in the back of my head, I wonder who spoke on my behalf or said that or why that was such a big deal.”

There probably will be no debate if the Celtics notch three more wins over the Golden State Warriors. Winning an NBA championship as the team’s best player would put a permanent stamp on Tatum.