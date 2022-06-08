Celtics Drop NBA Finals Game 3 Hype Video That’ll Knock Your Socks Off

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are hosting an NBA Finals game for the first time in 12 years Wednesday night, and they’re pulling out all the stops.

After gussying up TD Garden in advance of Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics dropped a hype video on social media to serve as one last source of motivation for their fans to show up and be loud.

The “Let’s Go Celtics” chants that served as the backdrop for that hype video are sure to be heard at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Tipoff for Game 3 between Boston and Golden State is set for 9 p.m. ET.