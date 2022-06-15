Celtics Fans Can Watch Game 6 Vs. Warriors For Free At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

If you’re looking for somewhere to watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, look no further than Fenway Park.

The home of the Boston Red Sox will host a free viewing party Thursday night. You will need a ticket to enter and gates will open at 8 p.m. ET. You can view more details here.

There have been viewing parties in Boston when the Celtics are on the road, but the city did not hold one for Game 5.

The Celtics face elimination Thursday at TD Garden after falling to a 3-2 deficit in the NBA Finals to the Warriors. They’ll need to bring their A-game (and maybe leave the complaints to the officials behind) as they try to force a Game 7.

Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 9 p.m. ET.