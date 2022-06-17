Celtics Fans Retort Back At Steph Curry’s Game 5 Shirt Ahead Of Game 6

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The war of words between Boston Celtics fans and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has largely been playful — given the back and forth has been through t-shirts.

The origin of this beef started when a local Boston restaurant wrote “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” on their outdoor chalkboard. Steph caught wind of the news and wore an “Ayesha Curry CAN Cook” shirt in his postgame news conference in Game 5 on Monday. Steph dubbed himself “the petty king” in his Wednesday news conference.

Curry isn’t the only one who can get a shirt made on short notice. On Wednesday, Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt visited the local restaurant, and they not only wrote “Ayesha Curry Still Can’t Cook” on their outdoor chalkboard, but they also had shirts made with “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” written on them.

How fans respond to Curry in Game 6 will be something to watch. The Warriors star put on a historic performance the last time he was in TD Garden, and Golden State now has a chance to clinch its eight title in franchise history with a win Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.