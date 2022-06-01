Celtics’ Ime Udoka Has Quiet Supporter In Former Coach Gregg Popovich

NESN Logo Sign In

The days leading up to the NBA Finals serve as a time for reflection for many coaches and players, including Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who despite having experience in the finals, is still entering uncharted waters.

Udoka was an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich for the San Antonio Spurs’ back-to-back runs to the championship series in 2012 and 2013. That is where he got his first taste of basketball’s grandest stage, but don’t expect the two head coaches to be trading messages until after the Celtics’ run is over.

“We haven’t talked yet, we texted and I missed him on a call, he left me a voicemail on the plane yesterday,” Udoka told reporters at his Wednesday media availability. “I know he’s watching, through other people letting me know, and I’ve said it this year, as an assistant with him I saw how he was bothered through the years by other assistants that left, and I said I wasn’t going to be the guy to do that.

“I haven’t really talked to him much, other than when we played him and had some dinners this year and I know he’s watching. He left a nice voicemail after we made it, and we’ll talk at some point.

“He’s helped me throughout my career, and he understands what the situation is being through it so many times himself. He’s pretty similar to me where he tries not to bother any body. I know he’s supporting and we’ll talk at some point.”

Expounding on his coaching career, Udoka made sure to point out how beneficial each stop along the way was to his eventual success.

“I think seven years in San Antonio, and the foundation and base of who I am as a head coach and who I was as a player was beneficial,” Udoka said. “But, to leave for those two years was probably just as much, if not more invaluable for my preparation to be a head coach… San Antonio was a little bit of a fairy tale. Boy scouts, do whatever you ask deal, and I needed to get back to the real side of the NBA.”