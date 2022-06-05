Celtics Injuries: Update On Robert Williams Before NBA Finals Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will have starting center Robert Williams at their disposal for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Williams, who was listed as questionable on Boston’s injury report Saturday, continues to deal with knee soreness. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has consistently shared that Williams remains day-to-day, but his status was upgraded to available Sunday.

Udoka acknowledged how the off days both before and to start the series have benefitted Williams.

“I’m feeling good,” Williams told reporters Saturday, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Taking it day-by-day, step-by-step. Getting all the treatment I can. Doing everything I need to make sure I’m ready.”

The Warriors enter Game 2 of the best-of-seven series as a 4.5-point home favorite. Golden State will look to even the series at one game apiece before the series shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4.