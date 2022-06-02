Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Gives His NBA Finals Prediction

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about winning NBA championships, so it’s only best if he gives his insight into the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

The last time the Celtics were in the finals was when Garnett was still playing for Boston. The Los Angeles Lakers prevailed in 2010, but it was in 2008 where the Celtics won their 17th championship and Garnett won his first and only NBA title of his career.

Celtics fans will not be disappointed to hear what “The Big Ticket” had to say about the 2022 NBA Finals.

“Game 1 of the finals, first game is always the most difficult,” Garnett said in a Showtime Twitter video. “First game, I’m a go C’s. First game is probably — I don’t mean easy as in simplest, but it’s probably — out of this whole ordeal because of the momentum coming in, coming off a big win, I’m picking the C’s tonight, and I got the C’s for the series. This is where I think Boston comes in and establishes what it’s gonna be for the series, and I think it’s adjusted from then on. Game 1 goes to the C’s, but what do I know?”

The Warriors are favorites in Game 1 and the series, but there’s plenty of reasons for the Celtics to win the first game of the series en route to winning banner No. 18.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET tip off at Chase Center.