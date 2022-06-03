Celtics Make NBA Finals History With Fourth-Quarter Comeback In Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics showed their resiliency Thursday with a massive comeback win, and they made NBA Finals history doing so.

Boston was down 12 points in the fourth quarter to the Golden State Warriors. Al Horford and Derrick White led the way to a 12-point victory to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The win made the Celtics the first team in finals history to win a game by double digits after trailing by double digits heading into the fourth quarter, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Celtics were down by 15 near the end of the third quarter, at which point ESPN Stats and Info gave Boston a four percent win probability.

Jaylen Brown was also pivotal in the fourth quarter, opening with 10 points, as the Celtics guard finished the game with 24 points.

Boston was able to beat the Warriors at their own game, and they will hope to take a 2-0 series lead Sunday at Chase Center.