Celtics’ Marcus Smart Shares Thoughts On Draymond Green Comparisons

Marcus Smart and Draymond Green are years apart, in terms of age and NBA experience, but they share a lot more in common than what many see on the surface.

The Boston Celtics guard and the Golden State Warriors forward are both leaders on their respective teams, are their teams’ primary defender and they are proficient ball handlers are on the offensive side of the ball.

Green has praised Smart for his leadership role on the Celtics, and the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year responded to being called “the guard version” of Green by Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“I would, that’s a great comparison,” Smart said on Wednesday at NBA Finals media day. “It’s an honor to be compared to a guy of Draymond’s caliber, champion, great leader, great defender. He does what he does very well. I’d like to look at myself that way, and I definitely take some notes on Draymond, the way he leads, the way he plays the game.”

With how much the Warriors the Celtics switch on defense, it would not be a surprise to see Smart and Green match up against each other in the NBA Finals, and the matchup promises to be a physical battle. Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center.