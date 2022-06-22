Celtics Mock Draft Roundup: Seven Expert Picks Ahead Of 2022 NBA Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics enter the 2022 NBA Draft without a first-round pick following the acquisition of Derrick White, but Boston still will be on the clock Thursday night.

The Celtics currently have one selection, No. 53 overall, and while the top players in the class surely will be off the board, Boston will benefit from finding value late in the draft.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who took part in his first draft last summer, already has indicated how Boston will be looking for more playmakers as well as a bench scorer to help the second unit. The Celtics could also look to add to arguably their biggest strength — their versatility on the defensive end.

But who could the Celtics potentially target? We’ve put together a mock draft roundup with a handful of players that could fit the Celtics, and still be on the board at No. 53.

Jonathan Givony, ESPN: Gabriele Procida, SG, Fortitudo Bologna

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated: Moussa Diabate, PF, Michigan

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Diabate