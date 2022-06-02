Sign Up For ‘Celtics NBA Finals Challenge’ At NESN Games To Play For $100

The Warriors are slight favorites in Game 1

by

At long last, the NBA Finals are here, and while the Celtics and Warriors battle it out for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, you can also win with NESN Games.

Boston and Golden State open what should be a tremendous series Thursday night in the Bay Area, which means you’re running out of time to join the “Celtics NBA Finals Challenge” at NESN Games where there’s a $100 Amazon gift card on the line for Game 1.

You just have to make a few picks on things like the spread and total as well as a few prop bets. A perfect score could earn you the loot.

Sign up and make your picks below.

