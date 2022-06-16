Celtics Vow To ‘Protect The Parquet’ With NBA Finals Game 6 Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are well aware of the challenge they face, as they trail the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the NBA Finals. Winning back-to-back games — one at home and one on the road — will prove difficult.

But this isn’t the first time the C’s have had their backs against the wall this postseason, and the TD Garden crowd undoubtedly will do whatever it can Thursday night in Game 6 to provide Boston with a boost.

The Celtics dropped a hype video Thursday, a few hours before tipoff, along with a tweet that read: “Protect the parquet.”

Check it out below.

The Warriors certainly are in the driver’s seat, having won Game 4 in Boston and Game 5 in San Francisco to pull within a single victory of their fourth NBA title in eight years. The Celtics, meanwhile, are searching for answers after two late-game collapses.

But you can’t win two games at once. And the Celtics know their fans will bring the energy Thursday in Game 6 and that it’s up to them to match the enthusiasm while trying to send the series back to Chase Center for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night.