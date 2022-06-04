Celtics Players Wear ‘We Are BG’ Shirts To Support Brittney Griner

NESN Logo Sign In

Before Saturday’s practice, the Boston Celtics wore “We are BG” shirts to show their support toward Brittney Griner and spread awareness to her ordeal.

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia for over 100 days, and the U.S. government has classified it as wrongful detention. Sports figures across the U.S. have expressed their support to “Free Brittney Griner.” The Celtics collectively joined in to use their platform in the NBA Finals to spread awareness.

“It came from the Players Association led by Grant Williams, but as a collective, we wanted to come out and show our support for Brittney Griner,” Jaylen Brown told reporters Saturday. “She’s been over there for an extended amount of time, and we feel like enough is enough.”

Williams told media he coordinated with the WNBAPA and NBAPA to have the shirts shipped overnight, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “We just wanted to show that togetherness and love that we have,” Williams said.

The U.S. government is reportedly negotiation Griner’s release, and her agent has said she has been receiving written correspondence from friends and family while detained in Russia, per CNN

NBA athletes and coaches have continually used their platforms to speak on social issues. Most recently, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr passionately called for action against gun violence after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.